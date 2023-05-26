Babysitter, 69, Caught On Camera Beating Bergen Infant: Police, Father

Barbara Skrzypczynska had taken the baby from the Johnson Avenue home when police were called, Wallington Police Chief Carmello J. Imbruglia said.

They headed toward her own home in the nearby Mount Pleasant Village Apartments when Officer Richard Ray found them.

The officer brought the Polish national and the baby back to the house.

Meanwhile, Detective Lt. Joseph Rock reviewed the nannycam footage with the infant’s father, Lukasz Adamkiewicz.

The video shows what the horrified father called a “senseless and vicious beating” that occurred just after he and his wife both left for work.

Skrzypczynska is seen fixing the child’s blanket for sleep, walking away from the crib and closing the door, Imbruglia explained.

“The child started to cry,” the chief said, “so the babysitter walked back into the room, yelled at the child, and smacked the child in the back.

“She then readjusted the blanket in an attempt to put the child to sleep,” Imbruglia added. “As the child continued to cry the babysitter punched the child with a closed fist, yelled at the child again, and walked away.”

The baby’s grandmother, who lives downstairs in the two-family home, heard the baby crying and called Adamkiewic early Tuesday, May 23, the chief said.

Police charged Skrzypczynska with assault and child endangerment and sent her the Bergen County Jail.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack released her the very next day. It wasn't immediately clear whether ICE had been contacted in case there were questions over her residency status.

Adamkiewic, meanwhile, posted a public warning that anyone who may have employed “Basia” Skrzypczynska as a babysitter has “real cause for concern.”

She had a clean background and “great references,” Adamkiewic noted, which made it all even more horrifying.

“It breaks my heart to tell you he has bruises down his spine and off to the sides,” he wrote. “Our baby boy was terrified laying on his stomach in the crib not moving while she took a beating to him..

“It pains me not knowing how many times she beat him,” the heartbroken father added. “We are lucky enough our…baby cam motion sensor activated to capture at least one of the vicious beatings.”

Adamkiewicz thanked the countless people on social media who expressed love and concern.

His boy’s bruises “are healing fast” and his “is doing well,” he wrote. “Overall he is his happy self, but putting him to sleep is a little tougher.”

Adamkiewicz said he, his wife and their child “will continue to heal as a family.”

Meanwhile, he said, they will work to “ensure this woman will never babysit another child again.”

“Please. If you know anyone else that is using her as a babysitter, [p]lease tell them what happened,” he said. “Please don’t let this be someone’s else’s baby.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.