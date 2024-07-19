Baby Dies After Being Left In Car In Morris County: Prosecutor

Police were called to a parking lot near South Ridgedale Avenue at Route 10 in East Hanover around 1:30 p.m. where they found the baby girl in a parked vehicle, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Paramedics attempted to render lifesaving aid and the baby was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Preliminary information indicates the child was left unattended in the vehicle prior to death, the prosecutor said. The baby's mother was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The high on Wednesday in East Hanover was 93 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

"A final determination as to the cause and manner of the child’s death remains pending," Carroll said in a news release.

Earlier this week, an Ocean County father was arrested after his infant died in a hot vehicle.

