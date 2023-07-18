Babies R Us Reopening At American Dream

The retailer, a spinoff of Toys R Us, is reopening at American Dream in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 19 at 11 a.m. following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The American Dream location spans 10,000 square feet and will offer products and services to new and expecting families. Babies R Us originally shut its doors in 2018. The Babies R Us opening comes on the heels of competitor Buy Buy Baby announcing it will close all its locations.

Toys R Us is also attempting a comeback at American Dream, opening a flagship two-story location at the mall in 2021.

