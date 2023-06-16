Authentic Cuban Restaurant Opens In North Jersey

The new restaurant recently opened in Bergen County. Manny and Audrey Pacheco, who have been married for 20 years, originally opened a takeout restaurant in Bogota, but patrons requested a spot with more space, and they settled on a location in Bergenfield at 260 S Washington Ave.

At The Cuban Around The Corner, Audrey handles the front, while Manny is in the back making his famous Real Deal Cuban sandwiches. Audrey estimates they sell about 25 a day. Other popular dishes include ropa vieja, a combination of shredded beef and vegetables and pernil, a slow cooked pork roast.

"Cuban cuisine has a lot of flavor," Audrey said. "It's not healthy food, it's flavorful food."

Customers have told the Pacheco they are filling a void in the community, which lacked a Cuban option.

"We've had a lot of Cubans who live in town come out," Audrey said. "We didn't know they lived here."

The Pacheco's weren't interested in offering anything fusion, they wanted to make the food they ate growing up that Cubans would recognize.

"It's been great," Audrey said. "The Cubans love it and non-Cubans like it too. We're offering authentic Cuban recipes prepared by a Cuban chef. That's what sets us apart from other Cuban restaurants."

Audrey said she is touched by the support she's received from people in Bergenfield.

"The town has been amazing," Audrey said. "So many people have come out to support us. The neighbors have been so welcoming. We're really happy here. It's a great town."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.