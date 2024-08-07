Auntie Anne's Drops Pretzel Perfume: 'You Know You Knead It' (Poll)

Poll Will you be rocking Auntie Anne's new scent, Knead? I Kneaded it yesterday. That's twisted. Submit Vote View Results Current Results Will you be rocking Auntie Anne's new scent, Knead? I Kneaded it yesterday. 67%

That's twisted. 33% Back to Vote

The shopping mall pretzel giant announced its Eau De Pretzel, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, which according to a news release bottles up its unmistakable scent, most commonly associated with glossy floors and ambient lighting.

"The perfume transforms the iconic aroma fans love into a wearable scent infused with notes of buttery dough, salt and a hint of sweetness," wrote Auntie Anne's, which began at a farmer's market in Downingtown, PA in 1998.

"Each spritz evokes the experience of passing an Auntie Anne's store and inhaling the nostalgic aroma of their pretzels."

"You know you knead it," the pretzel giant brilliantly captioned the Instagram post announcing its new scent.

Fans ate it up.

"I HAVE to get this...I HAVE to!!!!" one wrote. "The way I wanna smell like buttered or caramel popcorn, or a salty buttery pretzel... OMG!!!"

"i need this," another added. "auntie u should really gift me this for the amount of times i go to auntie annes. im actually obsessed & planning to get some today. PLEASEEE."

To celebrate the launch of Knead, Auntie Anne's is opening New York's first Pretzel Parfumerie on Aug. 13 at 433 Broadway in Soho.

Knead is available in 1 ounce and 3.4 ounce bottles for $25 and $45, respectively. For those unable to attend the New York pop-up, Auntie Anne's signature fragrance will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Aug. 14 here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.