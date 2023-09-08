Audi Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Haledon's Daniella Rosario, 21

Gabriel Melo was behind the wheel of the 2018 Audi that collided with the tractor trailer on the Routes 1 & 9 North ramp at Route 139 West, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Melo was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday, Sept. 7, Suarez said.

Melo's passenger, Daniella Rosario, of Bloomfield, and formerly of Paramus and Haledon, ultimately died, while two other passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries, Suarez said.

A fundraiser has been setup to assist with the memorial and funeral for Rosario. As of Friday, Sept. 8, more than $14,000 has been raised.

"Daniella was the brightest light that ever walked into any room," her father Daniel wrote. "She had the kindest soul that anyone has ever met. If you’ve ever met her you know instantly just how funny, caring, and light hearted she was. She just slayed too hard for this world."

Aside from her father, Rosario is survived by her mother, Rosanna, her siblings, Shannen, Christian and Gabriella, her grandparents and other family members.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Paramus at 11 a.m. and she will be interned at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

