Responding firefighters were met by heavy flames on East 23rd Street near 10th Avenue shortly before noon June 26.

They had the two-alarmer knocked down within a half hour and under control roughly 10 minutes after that.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Passaic County Emergency Services ReHab Canteen Unit provided a misting tent, chair, fluids and snacks.

