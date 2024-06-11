Attempted Murder: Bergen Man Chokes, Tries To Sexually Assault Pre-Teen: Authorities

Julio Amaro-Vasquez, who lives on Bergen Boulevard just off Oakdene Avenue, wasn’t the only person arrested in connection with the alleged incident.

His girlfriend, Marlin Cervantes Santos, 30, “directed two children to provide false information to police,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Tuesday, June 11.

Amaro-Vasquez is charged with attempted murder, attempted aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, attempted sexual assault by contact and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail with no likelihood of release before a trial or plea bargain based on the severity of the charges.

Cervantes-Santos, a Guatemalan national living in Fairview, was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

She also will remain held, thanks to an ICE detainer that will lead to an appearance before a federal immigration judge in Newark who will determine whether or not she's in the country legally.

The victim was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.

