Attempted Murder For Arsonist Who Had Victims Yelling For Help On Roof Of NJ Home: Prosecutor

Laura Duran, of Raritan Township, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, arson, and criminal mischief in the Wednesday, Sept. 27 blaze at 127 River Road, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson and Raritan Township Police Chief Alfred Payne said.

Arriving officers found two people yelling on the roof of a two-family home just before 10:45 p.m., police said in a news release.

"Utilizing their patrol vehicle, officers were able to safely assist the two adult residents off of the roof," Raritan Police Chief Alfred Payne said.

Responders found flames coming from the second floor of the home, and a total of four people were evacuated, police said.

"Investigators further determined that Duran, an occupant of the second-floor apartment, purposely or knowingly started the fire, which caused significant structural damage to the residence and placed the occupants in danger of death," Robeson said.

Raritan firefighters put out the blaze, which was under investigation by township police, the township fire marshal, and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.