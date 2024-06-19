Atlantic City Schools Super Ticketed For Parking In Handicapped Spot At Home Depot (Video)

Records show Small was issued a ticket for handicapped parking on May 31, 2024 in Absecon, even though officers at the scene appear to let her off with a warning in bodycam footage shared to Facebook.

Whistleblower John C Exadaktilos shared a video to his Facebook page saying that Small's government-issued vehicle, a sparkly black Chevrolet Tahoe was parked — if not double parked — in a handicapped spot at the Absecon home Depot on May 31.

Bodycam footage shows officers arriving at the scene, saying they were called over because they'd gotten a complaint about the vehicle.

One officer, prior to Small's arrival, notes that the vehicle is "obnoxiously parked" and would obstruct the lowering of a van ramp, should anyone with a handicap-accessible vehicle need to use the spot next to Small.

Small said the driver next to her was parked "further over," forcing her park the way she did. Small also said that the handicap placard on the vehicle was hers, but couldn't provide the officer with the card to prove so.

An officer then asks Small for proof of registration for the handicap placard.

Small could not provide it, and said it's in her personal car in Cherry Hill. The officer says she can email him a photo of it at a later time.

"This is crazy," she says, shaking her head, later adding, "I can't get a break."

Small places a phone call asking for the registration, but ultimately ends up telling the officers she will email her a photo of the registration which is in her mother's name.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission maintains that the person who holds the disability ID card must be in the vehicle or with the driver at all times as proof of disability, and that the card is non-transferable.

"She's the handicap individual," Small said. "I transport her because she doesn't drive."

"Just do me a favor," the officer replies. "In the future, if you're going to use the tag to park in a handicap spot, make sure that she's with you."

"Got it," Small says, getting in the vehicle. "Yup."

Small's scheduled court appearance for the ticket is July 15.

