Atlantic City Pizzeria Workers Rewarded For Saving Family Vacation

A Facebook post from Tony's Baltimore Grill, which bills itself as AC's oldest pizza joint, details the incidents that unfolded a few weeks ago.

A young man came running into the pizzeria at 2800 Atlantic Avenue, frantic that his family's vacation was ruined as they had misplaced $2,000 in cash.

Well, Malik, a restaurant worker, had found the cash and turned it over to another employee, Pam, thinking it was hers as she had waited on the family in the booth, the restaurant said.

Realizing the cash was in fact not her own, Pam turned the cash into Tony's management. And so, the cash was ultimately returned to its rightful owner.

"The family was able to describe the envelope accurately so we returned it to them and a CRISIS was AVERTED!" the restaurant writes. "You can’t believe how proud we are that our staff acts this way when nobody is looking."

Last week, Tony's presented Pam and Malik with the choice of either a week of paid vacation or to split the $2,000 that they so honestly turned in. Pam started crying and Malik was smiling ear to ear.

"To tell you truth, we haven’t stopped crying or smiling about it either," Tony's said. "The magic of TBG has never been the pizza, it’s always been the people."

