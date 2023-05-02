Asthma Attack Kills North Jersey Native Samuel Cobar, 22

The West Orange native's asthma, however, is ultimately what killed him, those who knew him said.

"That then led our loving brother, son and best friend to have a life-threatening asthma attack while he was alone in his apartment, which had left him unconscious without oxygen for 50 mins," the campaign says.

Cobar died on Monday, April 17 after the attack while he was alone in his Florida apartment, the page reads.

More than $14,300 had been raised as of Tuesday, May 2.

Cobar enjoyed playing basketball, making music and designing clothes and his obituary describes him as a loving son, brother and best friend.

"He has always been passionate about the things he loves most," Glenda Cobar, who organized the fundraiser, said

Born in Livingston, Cobar later moved to West Orange, where he graduated from West Orange High School in 2019.

A funeral was held Tuesday, April 25 at Rosedale Cemetery in Montclair.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.