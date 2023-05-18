Fair 50°

Assailant Who Stabbed Man, Slashed Woman In Paterson Made Anti-Gay Slurs: Authorities (UPDATE)

UPDATE: An assailant who stabbed a man and slashed a woman overnight in Paterson made several anti-gay slurs, authorities said.

Damian Padilla (inset). Police at the scene of the overnight stabbing in Paterson.
Damian Padilla (inset). Police at the scene of the overnight stabbing in Paterson. Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Kyle Mazza/UNF News / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Damian Padilla, 42, was captured by Passaic County sheriff’s officers moments after a 35-year-old victim flagged down city police and told them he’d been stabbed on Fair Street shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.

Also assaulted was a 41-year-old woman found around the corner with a slash wound on her left leg, responders said.

Both victims were treated at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint announcement.

Sheriff’s deputies had Padilla in custody a short time later, they said.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that prior to and during the incident, Damian Padilla made several anti-gay slurs against the male victim while proceeding to stab him multiple times,” Valdes and Abbassi said in their statement.

Padilla was charged with first-degree bias intimidation, as well as aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Based on the seriousness of the charges, a Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Paterson ordered on Wednesday that Padilla remain held in the Bergen County Jail pending trial.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.

