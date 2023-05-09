Asbury Park's Casino Building Closed Indefinitely

The building was closed on Monday, May 8, following an inspection.

The announcement drew an outpouring of despair and criticism on social media.

The building's owner, Madison Marquette, said, "After a scheduled inspection of the Casino Building arcade, we have made the difficult decision to close that pass through temporarily."

Access between Asbury Park and Ocean Grove will be along the Wesley Lake promenade and the Wesley Lake bridge, said the company responsible for redeveloping the site.

Earlier this year, the city issued default notices to Madison Asbury Retail LLC for failing to develop, finance, operate and maintain the casino and Convention Hall complex, noting in a resolution that the company allowed the sites to fall into "a state of disrepair."

The developer added: "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to the community and our visitors, and will be providing additional information shortly"

Pedestrians on the boardwalk were previously able to walk through the Casino, which links Asbury Park to Ocean Grove.

It’s too early to tell how long the breezeway through the Casino will remain closed, officials said.

Both footbridges over Wesley Lake are locked by Ocean Grove at midnight,

For questions, call the developer at 732-897-6500.

