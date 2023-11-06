Arsonist Found Unconscious After Setting Fire To His NJ Apartment: Prosecutor

Dashawn Holmes, a tenant in an East Main Street building in Somerville, was found unconscious by firefighters responding to the alarm set off just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 25, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Holmes was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The Somerville Fire Marshall responded to the scene and determined the fire to be suspicious in nature, said McDonald alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Somerville Police Chief Dennis Manning.

The investigation revealed that Holmes intentionally set fire to the apartment. He was arrested Monday, Oct. 30 in Toms River and charged with third-degree arson, officials said.

Holmes was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in this matter.

Prosecutor McDonald, Chief Roman, and Chief Manning request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at (908) 725-0331 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

