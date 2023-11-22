Arson Investigator, Expert Fire Photographer Richard Wolfson Leaves Lasting Impact In NJ

Wolfson volunteered 40 of the 50 years he lived in Garfield as one of his city's bravest. He was also a regional arson investigator, often serving as an expert witness in criminal cases.

And he single-handedly founded the NJ Metro Fire Photographers Association in 1985, serving as its first-ever president.

Rich Wolfson's impact was felt throughout North Jersey's firefighting, fire photography and fire investigating communities, which is why his death last week leaves such a huge void.

He'd just celebrated his 76th birthday the week before when Wolfson told a friend on Nov. 13 that he was having breathing issues and was going to call the doctor.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance soon after and died there on Nov. 17.

"Rich was an awesome fire investigator and loved what he did with it," Tenafly Fire Lt. Al Carroll said. "He mentored not only me throughout the years but many others.'

"His passion was his photography," Carroll added. "He always gave you the best helpful hints to capture the best picture so that you could tell the exact story you were trying to capture."

"Always willing to share his wealth of knowledge," international freelance photographer Ian Marlow wrote. "Nothing was ever too much trouble and no question was ever a stupid question."

Bergen County incident photography Boyd. A Loving said he's carried lessons from Wilson with him every day.

"I gained much more knowledge about fire photography directly from Rich than from any class I took, or book I read," Loving said. "He was such an expert, and always willing to share his expertise. He will be missed by the entire fire photography community."

Wolfson was born in the Bronx and raised in Paramus. He lived in Garfield for 50 years before moving to Hackensack two years ago. He was a volunteer with Engine Co. 1 in Garfield for 40 years and worked an arson investigator with Atlantic Professional Services in Nutley for much of that time.

Wolfson loved Corvettes. He was a member of the Knights of Fire Motorcycle Club, attending car meets -- and photographing many -- with his greatest love, his wife, Sharon.

Wolfson also was a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators (IAAI) and the United States Army National Guard.

"He was a great promoter of the fire service through his talents with a lens," said one of Wolfson's peers, Tony Greco of Hasbrouck Heights.

"He was one of a kind," added Lyndhurst OEM Coordinator Paul Haggerty, a longtime fellow firefighter.

Fellow longtime Garfield resident and photographer Damien Danis said Wolfson "loved what he did and the people he did it with. He'd give you the shirt off of his back."

"My heart is broken," Danis said.

Visitation is this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. -- with a 4:30 p.m. chapel service -- this Sunday, Nov. 26, at Di Chiara Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. A private cremation will follow.

For condolences or directions, go to: Di Chiara Funeral Home (Richard F. Wolfson)

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

