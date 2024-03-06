Arson? Body Found Following Fierce Fire In Ridgefield (Update)

Responders at the scene the afternoon of March 6 feared another body might be in the rubble of the former Toddle Inn on Broad Avenue.

The fire broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Although responders initially believed the long-abandoned building was vacant, it "was apparently being occupied as a multi-family dwelling," a source with knowledge of the situation said.

The body was discovered on the main floor as what was left of the 125-year-old structure at 850 Broad Avenue (Route 9) was being demolished on Wednesday, Musella confirmed.

Members of his Arson Task Force were requested hours before the overnight fire was finally extinguished. They were continuing an investigation on Wednesday, the prosecutor said.

If they determine the building was torched, whoever was responsible will face severe consequences if caught.

The 2½-story corner house, between Routes 5 and 46, sold for roughly $1.2 million this past December, records show.

It was supposed to be torn down later this month, according to local officials.

Firefighters were met by heavy flames that quickly forced an exterior attack anchored by aerial ladders positioned off the corners of Broad and Maple avenues.

Two alarms went to three bells barely 15 minutes into the fire.

Five or so minutes later the first floor collapsed.

It was shortly after 3 a.m., a half-hour or so into the blaze, when fire officials said the entire structure had crumpled.

The fire was declared under control around 4 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Assisting Ridgefield's firefighters were colleagues from Carlstadt, Cliffside Park, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Fairview, Leonia, Palisades Park, Ridgefield, Ridgefield Park and Teaneck, along with the Countywide Emergency Response team.

Damien Danis and Jo Fehl supplied photos and information from the scene.

