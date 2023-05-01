Mostly Cloudy 58°

Arrest Made In Elmwood Park Rape

A Paterson man was charged last week with raping a woman in Elmwood Park last year.

Andre Williams
Andre Williams Photo Credit: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Andre Williams, 41, was identified during an investigation into an alleged July 8, 2022 sexual assault in the Elmwood Village area, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from his Special Victims Unit and Elmwood Park police handled the investigation leading to charges against Williams of aggravated sexual assault and criminal restraint, the prosecutor said on Monday, May 1.

They arrested Williams last Friday and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

