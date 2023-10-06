Arnold Schwarzenegger Appearing In North Jersey

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the legendary actor, bodybuilder and former Governor of California, is appearing at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. to sign copies of his new book "Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life."

The self-help book features earnest, blunt and powerful advice from Schwarzenegger on how to live a meaningful life, with his own personal stories of success and failure, according to a synopsis.

For more information on Schwarzenegger's signing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.