Armed Mortuary Worker, 71, Ditches Gun In Hackensack Church After Threatening Man On Street: PD

A 71-year-old mortuary worker from Saddle Brook pulled a loaded gun on a man during a dispute on a Hackensack street, then ducked into a nearby church to try and ditch the weapon, authorities said.

Kerris Meadows

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / HACKENSACK PD
Jerry DeMarco
Kerris Meadows and a 43-year-old Newark resident got into the unspecified argument outside Mount Olive Baptist Church around 10:30 a.m. last Saturday, Dec. 16, Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

The Central Avenue church was conducting a food drive at the time.

The second man told officers who responded to a call of a man with a gun that Meadows pointed a revolver and threatened to shoot him with it, Antista said.

Meadows eventually fled in a vehicle, the captain said.

As the officers investigated, a member of the church told them that Meadows had run inside and handed over a bag with the gun in it before he took off, Antista said.

Meadows turned up at Hackensack police headquarters a short time later to surrender, he said.

Police charged him with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and multiple weapons offenses, as well as with having hollow-nosed bullets.

Meadows -- a Queens, NY, native with no prior record of felonies -- remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Friday, six days after his arrest, records show.

