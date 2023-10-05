'Are Republicans Not Intelligent, Jimmy?': NJ 'Trump White House Survivor' On Kimmel

That's the question Jimmy Kimmel had for New Jersey's Cassidy Hutchinson, the Pennington native and former White House aide in the Trump administration, who was a star witness in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot hearing, by testifying that Trump physically attacked a Secret Service driver in an attempt to join the crowd at the capitol.

Hutchinson, 27, dished it right back to the late-night host.

"Are Republicans not intelligent, Jimmy?" Hutchinson said with a smirk.

Hutchinson — a "proud, former New Jersey resident" — made an appearance Wednesday, Oct. 4, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote her new book, "Enough."

The book is Hutchinson's account of her experiences as "an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis, where she risked everything to tell the truth about some of the most powerful people in Washington," the Amazon description reads.

Hutchinson goes on to tell Kimmel her story: Her biological father "idolized" Trump, she said. Hutchinson voted for the former president in 2016, back when she considered herself to be a Republican, she said, noting she was the first person in her family to go to college.

It was at her first-ever Trump rally, though that something clicked for Hutchinson, she said.

"[Trump] was there to represent people like I was accustom to growing up around," Hutchinson said.

The word she used was "magnetism."

"I felt, along with a draw to public service, naturally, things progressed," Hutchinson said. "I don't regret my service in the Trump administration."

Kimmel's next question? "How often did the president throw ketchup at the wall?"

Hutchinson also made waves recently with an appearance on "The Rachel Maddow Show" where she denied dating Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) who recently helped overthrow Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"I have much higher standards in men and Matt is a very unserious politician," Hutchinson said. "I do not think that Matt Gaetz has the best track record for relationships."

Click here for Cassidy Hutchinson's complete appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

