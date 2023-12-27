Drug Dealer Sold Fentanyl Elixir To 28-Year-Old Man Before Fatal Morris County OD: Cops

Anthony Dello Russo, of Cedar Knolls (Hanover), is believed to have sold a man identified only as T.H. the fentanyl and cocaine that killed him on Feb. 16, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

The cause of death for T.H., who was found dead at a home in Whippany, was combined toxicity of cocaine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, Carroll said alongside Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Hanover Township Police Chief Michael Loock.

Dello-Russo was charged on Dec. 8, with second degree Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute; third degree Possession of Cocaine; second degree Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute; third degree Possession of Marijuana; and third degree Money Laundering.

Those charges relate to the seizure of over one-half ounce of cocaine, more than five pounds of marijuana, and more than $51,000 in cash from his home, police said.

In the death of T.H., Dello-Russo on Tuesday, Dec. 26 was charged with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death.

While authorities have not released the name of the victim, an obituary for 28-year-old Terrence Holleran of Whippany says he died on Feb. 16, 2023. He graduated from Whippany Park High School in 2013 and had been working as an Electrician Apprentice with IBEW Local 102, the obit says.

