Another Montclair State Student Seized On Child Porn Charges

Sean Lynch, 21, of Summit, used an instant messaging app to share six dozen videos of children being sexually abused, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

The announcement of a federal arrest came less than a week after state authorities seized MSU junior Keyon Luff, also 21, of Edgewater Park.

Luff "catfished" underage children online using a bogus identity, engaged them in sexually explicit chats – and even had some send him videos of them pleasuring themselves, Sellinger said.

Federal agents who raided Lynch's dorm room charged him with distribution of child pornography after finding an iPhone that he admitted using to distribute the videos, according to a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark.

A federal judge in Newark released Lynch on $100,000 unsecured bond, with home detention and electronic monitoring.

Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Secret Service with the investigation leading to the arrest. He also thanked university police and New Jersey State Police for their assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Fell of Sellinger's General Crimes Unit in Newark is prosecuting the case for the government.

