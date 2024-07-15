'And That Is Long Enough:' Family Announces Plans To Sell NJ Restaurant After 75 Years

The owners of the Walpack Inn, located in Walpack Township, are working toward selling the restaurant as they work toward retirement.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Jim Heigis, his wife, Lee, and their daughters Lara and Jenny said:

"We would like to thank our many friends and loyal patrons who have kept us going throughout the years, making the long trek to our beloved establishment. You are, truly, the best. We are taking our first steps toward retirement and plan to sell the restaurant. We hope you will join us for some great food, drinks and brown bread as we embark on our farewell tour."

Jim shared his family's story on the restaurant's website, saying he moved to the area from Rutherford with his family when he was 12.

His grandparents were farmers. His father, Adam, was a bartender. His mother, Louise, was a cook.

"A great gook," Heigis said. "She is still remembered for her spaghetti and meatballs and homemade fruit pies."

Once he graduated hotel and restaurant school at 23 years old, Heigis took over the family business with his wife and daughters.

The Heigis' vowed to keep patrons updated on the future of the Walpack Inn.

"I look forward to seeing you here and sharing the beauty of spring, the summer peach pie, the crisp fall leaves, or building you a warm toasty fire to sit by, and sharing my life's work with you," Jim said, "a place that I will always call home."

