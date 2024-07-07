American Dream Mall Stabbing: Suspect Jailed After Late-Night Parking Deck Assault, Cops Say

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to the parking deck at the mall where they found the male victim suffering slashes all over his body just before 11 p.m., Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the suspect, Marchan said.

The suspect, Raquan Howard, was found in the parking deck, arrested, and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon with unlawful purpose, and criminal mischief. Howard was lodged in Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

