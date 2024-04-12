Amber Tamblyn, Russ Tamblyn Meet Fans In North Jersey

The elder Tamblyn, who starred in "West Side Story" was signing copies of his new memoir "Dancing on the Edge," at Books and Greetings in Northvale. Tamblyn, who was nominated for an Academy Award for "Peyton's Place" and later starred in "Twin Peaks," chronicles his lifetime in Hollywood, attending school with Elizabeth Taylor, his friendships with Dennis Hopper and Neil Young, teaching Elvis Presley some of his signature dance moves and working with directors like Quentin Tarantino and David Lynch, according to a synopsis.

About 70 people showed up for the signing, taking photos with Tamblyn and reminiscing about seeing him play Riff in "West Side Story."

Amber, who was nominated for an Emmy for "Joan of Arcadia" and starred in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" movies, accompanied her dad, chatting with attendees, taking photos and browsing books. Amber is an accomplished author and poet in her own right, publishing her novel "Any Man" in 2018 and editing "Listening in the Dark: Women Reclaiming the Power of Intuition," a collection of essays from powerful women in 2022.

Father and daughter have acted together, with Russ playing Dog Walker God on "Joan of Arcadia" and the two appearing in "Django Unchained."

