Amazon Facility, Schools Close Due To Water Pressure Problems Plaguing NJ Communities

Aqua New Jersey customers in Chesterfield, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Robbinsville, and Windsor could experience the issues through Sunday, June 4, the company said.

The issues began on Thursday, June 1, with Robbinsville declaring a state of emergency on Friday.

Even more frustrating, Aqua did not disclose the exact nature of the problem and said it expects repair work to be finished by Sunday night, officials in Robbinsville said.

Robbinsville's Sharon Elementary School was forced to close Friday, while Pond Road Middle School, and Robbinsville High were dismissed early, township officials said. The Amazon distribution warehouse and other businesses in the Matrix Business Park also was forced to close.

Robbinsville Township Mayor David Fried expressed frustration with Aqua NJ on social media.

Daily Voice left a message with Aqua NJ seeking comment Saturday afternoon, June 3.

