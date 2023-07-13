Light Rain 86°

SHARE

Amazon Deliveryman Struck By 74-Year-Old Driver On Prime Day

An Amazon deliveryman was struck by a car while crossing a residential street in Fair Lawn -- and on Prime Day, no less.

The Amazon deliveryman was struck as he crossed quiet Pomona Avenue in Fair Lawn shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, police said.
The Amazon deliveryman was struck as he crossed quiet Pomona Avenue in Fair Lawn shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, police said. Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Kyle Mazza (file) / INSET: Saba Safiari
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

A 74-year-old Paterson resident was driving the 2013 Honda Civic that struck the 27-year-old worker from Sussex on quiet Pomona Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Police Sgt. Sean Macys said.

The victim, who was wearing a safety vest, sustained a head injury and some scrapes, the sergeant said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson by the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Macys said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE