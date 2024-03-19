'Always Sunny' Gang Bartends In Morristown (Photos)

Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day, who co-founded the show with Rob McElhenney, poured some shots at Town Bar and Kitchen Friday, March 15.

The duo were promoting the gang's new Irish-American whiskey, Four Walls. McElhenney was in Hoboken last month doing the same.

Footage shows Day and Howerton pouring shots of Four Walls and posing with fans.

Want a shot? Four Walls Whiskey is being sold in liquor stores across New Jersey. Click here to find the closest one to you.

