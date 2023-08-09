'Altared' State: NJ Woman Admits Staging Sham Marriages To Keep Non-Citizens In US

Regina Johnson, 59, and her sister, Andrea Torres, ran the sham scam for nearly three years, recruiting and paying U.S. citizens to pose as spouses, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Their clients: non-citizens looking to remain in the country despite the lack of legal status or proper documentation.

As part of the fraud, the sisters "arranged and charged their clients for wedding ceremonies and afterparties that were staged to make the sham marriages appear legitimate," Sellinger said.

They also "advised their clients on ways to make their marriage appear legitimate on paper, including the opening of joint bank accounts and frequent meetings with their U.S. spouses," he said.

The sisters -- who officiated at some of the bogus unions -- went so far as pushing clients to take photos in a variety of locations in different clothing to make it appear that they were living together when they weren't, the U.S. attorney said.

Then they "helped their non-citizen clients fill out immigration forms to obtain permanent residency on the basis of materially false misrepresentations," he said.

Johnson took a deal from federal prosecutors rather than risk the potential outcome of a trial, pleading guilty in federal court in Newark on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to conspiring to harbor non-U.S. citizens. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas scheduled her sentencing for Dec. 14.

Torres’s son, Philip Torres, was also charged in the scheme. Conspiracy charges against him and his mother are still pending.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigation with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sammi Malek of his National Security Unit and Assistant U.S. Attorney Blake A. Coppotelli of his Economic Crimes Unit, both in Newark.

“Regina Johnson undermined our nation’s criminal laws," said HSI Newark Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel, "which can jeopardize the national security and public safety of the United States."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.