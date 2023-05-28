Alpine Country Club Fire Doused

The two-alarm blaze broke out in a mechanical room on the second floor of the Demarest catering hall and was quickly doused around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, they said.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Closter, Dumont and Haworth who joined Demarest police, firefighters and EMS at the scene.

Three people were treated for mostly smoke inhalation, responders said

No serious injuries were reported.

******

NOTE: The responding departments listed in the story were those reported to Daily Voice from responders at the scene. Did we miss any? If so, please text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or PM: Gerard (Jerry) DeMarco (FACEBOOK).

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.