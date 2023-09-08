Alligator Captured In Central Jersey

On Thursday night, Sept. 7, officers from the Piscataway Police Department found the 4-foot-long gator near 2nd Avenue, in the roadway in front of a home around 10:10, Middlesex police said.

The alligator was subdued and restrained by Piscataway Patrol Officer Ian Paglia until the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Fish & Wildlife Division took custody of it, Piscataway police said.

This location is approximately 400 yards southwest of the Ambrose Brook. The reptile was secured at Piscataway Police Department headquarters awaiting the response of NJ Fish and Wildlife Conservation Police.

It was taken to the Cape May County Zoo.

Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist said, “The presence of this alligator in our waterways posed a threat to the public safety of our community, which is our paramount mission as a police department."

Victor Crowell Park has been reopened to the public, however, there remains no fishing or swimming.

