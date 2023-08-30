AGT Judges Slam NJ's Sharpe Family Over Classic Rock Audition (Video)

While some of the judges sprinkled in some positive feedback, others were critical of their song choice and called the rendition “corny.”

Hailing from Basking Ridge, the Sharpe Family Singers — Barbra Russell-Sharpe, her husband Ron Sharpe, and their four children, Samantha, Logan, Aidan, and Connor, blew the judges away during their initial audition with their soulful cover of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana in Tuesday, June 27’s episode.

Despite the family’s vocals, dance moves, and outfits coming together harmoniously, judge Howie Mandel hit the buzzer about halfway through this Tuesday’s performance before harshly commenting, “It felt a little bit corny, a little bit outdated…you shouldn’t be singing rock n’ roll. Stay in your lane — musical theatre.”

Meanwhile, judge Heidi Klum fired back at Mandel with her positive feedback:

“I’m just shocked that Howie just buzzed…to me, you’re like the Partridge family from the 70s but modern. I hear all of your voices and they are just mind-blowingly absolutely amazing. The song choice we can talk about, but that doesn’t take away from your talent. Every single one of you is so talented. I love you guys.”

When host Terry Crews asked the family to reflect on their experience showing off their talents on the AGT stage once again, Barbra Russell-Sharpe stayed positive, replying, “It’s a dream come true. We love each other so much, and we’re always going to perform together. Family forever.”

Fans had until 7 a.m. Wednesday to cast votes — the results will be in during tonight’s episode at 8 p.m.

Click here to view the full performance on YouTube.

