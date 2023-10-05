Reckless Manslaughter Among New Charges For Driver In Fatal Route 1&9 Wreck

Gabriel Melo, a 22-year-old Newark resident, was behind the wheel of a car when it crashed and killed 21-year-old Daniella Rosario, of Bloomfield, last month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Melo was originally charged with death by auto, but is now facing charges of aggravated manslaughter, reckless manslaughter and assault by auto, the prosecutor announced.

Melo was operating a 2018 Audi that collided with a tractor trailer on the Routes 1&9 North ramp at Route 139 West on Friday, Sept. 1, Suarez said. The Audi was found on its roof with extensive damage, Suarez said.

A passenger in the vehicle, Rosario, formerly of Paramus and Haledon, ultimately died, while two other passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries, Suarez said.

"Daniella was the brightest light that ever walked into any room," her father Daniel wrote. "She had the kindest soul that anyone has ever met. If you’ve ever met her you know instantly just how funny, caring, and light hearted she was. She just slayed too hard for this world."

Melo was originally arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday, Sept. 7, Suarez said.

