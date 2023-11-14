Fair 51°

Actors To Play Nazis, Jewish Mothers Needed For Documentary Filming In NJ

Several roles are being cast for a Holocaust documentary filming in Phillipsburg later this month.

"Righteous" is seeking actors for non-speaking roles in re-enactment scenes for the hour-long doc, produced by Austin Kase and filming in Phillipsburg Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The documentary is casting a wide variety of roles, including Jewish mothers, Nazi officers and soldiers, a three-member Jewish family, an old Polish professor, and several others, according to its BackStage.com listing.

The gig pays up to $200 per day. Click here to learn more and apply.

