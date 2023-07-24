A Few Clouds 84°

Accused Englewood Shopping Center Mugger Had Just Been Busted For Non-Support, Records Show

Exactly 10 days after being arrested and then released from jail for failing to pay child support, records show, an Englewood man was charged with mugging a resident at a city shopping center.

Ogaro B. Coombs
Ogaro B. Coombs Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Ogaro B. Coombs, 35, fled Palisades Court with the 45-year-old victim's cellphone and hat after hitting him several times in the face around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, July 23, Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Responding officers quickly nabbed Coombs, who Pulice said was carrying the proceeds.

The victim wasn't seriously injured, the lieutenant said.

It was more than 11 years ago that Coombs led police on a pursuit through Teaneck and Ridgefield after they found him passed out at a light.

Then, earlier this month, he was arrested for non-support. A judge in Hackensack released almost immediately after Coombs was booked into the Bergen County Jail.

