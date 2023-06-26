Accused ‘90 Day Fiance’ Barber Killer Extradited From Florida After Fentanyl Arrest: Police

Michael Anthony Baltimore, 44, of Carlisle, had been on the run for a year and a half after he allegedly shot and killed his former boss.

The wild arrest involved a bar fight, a knife, a loaded gun, more than 800 ecstasy tablets, and fentanyl, according to US Marshals.

Baltimore was wanted as the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of GQ Barber Shop owner Kendell Jerome Cook, 39, of Steelton, according to US Marshals. He had been bumped up to the US Marshal's Top 15 most wanted in June 2022 and on Friday, January 13, 2023, he was taken into custody in Florida, US Marshals say.

In the initial incident, for an unknown reason, Baltimore had come to the shop, located at 128 North Hanover Street in Carlisle, opened fire at Cook, and then shot at another former barber, Anthony White, according to police at the time. White survived but Cook died at the scene shortly after the shooting on Saturday, May 22, 2021, around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Police in Davie, Florida, arrested Baltimore following "a disturbance involving a weapon at a bar fight" where Baltimore had allegedly "battered an employee and was in possession of a knife he was holding during the altercation and had also threatened to retrieve a firearm from his vehicle prior to fleeing the scene," US Marshals say.

Officers learned that he fled the scene in a silver sedan traveling north on University Drive and where it was later pulled over in "a high-risk vehicle stop in the 9900 block of Griffin, detaining two people" around 2:41 a.m., as detailed in the release.

The woman driving was released at the scene once the police determined she was not the owner of the vehicle and had no involvement in the altercation earlier. Baltimore was arrested after the victim identified him and was found with 2.3 grams of Fentanyl in his pocket. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun, over 200 grams of marijuana, and 818 ecstasy pills, US Marshals explain in the release.

Baltimore had given a fake name to the officers, three fraudulent identification cards with his picture were found in the vehicle, and a fingerprint scanner was required to confirm Baltimore’s true identity, according to the release.

He had been held on $75,000 in bail for local charges in Florida, according to the Broward County Sheriff's office, which is where he remained until he was extradited to Pennsylvania on June 26, 2023, authorities said.

Once in Pennsylvania he was, "incarcerated in prison with no bail awaiting his preliminary hearing," for charges of homicide, assault, and parole violation charges, the Carlisle police said that Monday.

