Aaron Rodgers Just Bought $9.5M North Jersey Mansion: Report

The new New York Jets quarterback has purchased a $9.5 million mansion in Montclair, according to the Daily Mail. The eight bedroom, 9.5 bathroom 10,001 square foot home was sold in late June, according to Redfin.

Rodgers' new home offers "panoramic views" of the New York City skyline, according to the listing, and promises privacy for a man whose relationships have been known to become tabloid fodder. The house also features a gourmet kitchen, home office, a media room, a wine cellar and a three-car garage, according to the listing.

The property taxes on the home cost about $30,989 according to the listing. The king of the discount double check is even getting one on his new home, as it was originally listed at $11 million.

The listing agent, of Stanton Realtors, did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request placed Friday morning, Aug. 4.

