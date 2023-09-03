Aaron Rodgers Cheers On Fellow NJ Resident Tommy Paul In Fall US Open

Aaron Rodgers, who famously moved to Montclair earlier this year, was among the celebs at this year's US Open, presumably cheering on Voorhees native, Tommy Paul.

Paul, 26, advanced to the fourth round of the Open for the first time in his career, after beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday, Sept. 1. He lost in the fourth set, making 20-year-old Ben Shelton the youngest American quarter-finalist since Andy Roddick in 2002.

There was no shortage of star power in the stands for Paul's match. Rodgers is gearing up to make his Gang Green debut in primetime on Monday Night Football as the Jets square off against the Buffalo Bills.

Other celebs spotted at the US Open this year include Aziz Ansari, Seal, J Balvin, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Danny DeVito, Maria Sharapova, and more.

Paul's career has been on the upswing since his Grand Slam debut in 2015, climbing as high as number 13 on the world rankings as recently as last month.

His run at the US Open; however, was cut short by Shelton, who put on a show with some serves approaching 150 mph at times — a tournament high — which he credited to the crowd and the adrenaline they helped foster in Queens.

This was Paul's last shot at a Grand Slam in 2023, and he will now have to wait until January to take his shot at the Australian Open, where he was a semifinalist this year.

