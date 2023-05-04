Overcast 53°

$93K NJ Fast Play Lottery Ticket Sold At Food Store

One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $20 Jersey Jackpot winning $92,683, on Thursday, May 4.

Jersey Pride
Jersey Pride Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
"Fast Play" Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer.

The winning ticket was sold at Jersey Pride Food Store, 16 Snowhill St., Spotswood in Middlesex County.

