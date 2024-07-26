$8K, Oxy, More Drugs Seized From Passaic County Dealers After Wayne Investigation: Cops

A concerned resident tipped Wayne police off, who launched an investigation with help from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Haledon Police Department, the Pompton Lakes Police Department and the Wayne Police Patrol Division, police said.

Police began surveillance on Louis C. Colao, 50, of Prospect Park, and Armando Verdina, 45, of Paterson, on Tuesday, July 24, Wayne Police Capt. Daniel Daly said.

Officers watched as Colao carried out drug deals in various Wayne Township parking lots, Daly said. Police arrested the buyers and seized the drugs, and then Colao, Daly said.

Then, their focus shifted to Verdina, who is accused of selling unregulated marijuana.

"Detectives continued surveillance and conducted searches of locations in Prospect Park and Paterson. Detectives found additional prescription drugs including 141 Suboxone Strips, 83 Oxycodone Pills, 2 Xanax Pills, 17 Buprenorphone-Suboxone Pills and 5 ounces Marijuana as well as $8,055 in cash, drug packaging and documentation related to illegal drug sales," Daly said.

Colao was charged with Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 Counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (8 Counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance within 1,000 Feet of a School (5 Counts), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (7 Counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (1 Count).

Verdina was charged with Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Colao and Verdina were charged on summonses and released.

