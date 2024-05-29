$83 Million Will Modernize Historic NJ Transit Station

The Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday, May 28, it is awarding an $83.3 grant to NJ Transit to modernize Brick Church Station in East Orange, turning it into a fully accessible station that will maintain its historic features.

“This large investment in the Brick Church station will pay dividends for the people of East Orange and our entire region for decades to come,” said Senator Cory Booker. “By upgrading this century-old station, we will improve the daily lives of thousands of commuters while spurring economic growth and creating jobs.

The project will improve the station's accessibly, bringing it up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act by installing high level platforms and elevators, new security cameras and other safety measures. The station will also have its historic features restored in-line with the station's status on the New Jersey and National Register of Historic Places.

Rail service through East Orange first began in 1836 as the Morris and Essex Railroad. The current stationed open in 1921 and was named for the nearby Temple of the United Christians Brick Church, which was designed with brick architecture.

The brick headhouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.

