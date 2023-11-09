NJ Transit Machinist Stole 32 Locomotive Horns: Feds

Jeremy Hayes was charged in Roxbury Township Municipal Court in Morris County with receiving stolen property.

Hayes stole the locomotive air horns from Norwalk Southern Railway and CSX Transportation, the DOT said. Each locomotive is required to be equipped with a locomotive horn for safe operation, the DOT said.

Hayes has been suspended following his indictment, Kyalo Mulumba, senior public information officer for NJ Transit said. No horns were stolen from NJ Transit, Mulumba said.

Locomotive air horns don't come cheap: According to Horn Blasters, an authentic locomotive horn can cost at least $2,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.