6-Car Crash Kills 41-Year-Old On Garden State Parkway: State Police

Tarron Francis was heading north in a Nissan SUV when he was struck by a Dodge passenger vehicle around 12:45 a.m. in Irvington, said Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.

The impact caused a chain reaction crash involving four other vehicles, two Toyota SUVs, a GMC SUV and a Kia passenger vehicle, Lebron said.

Francis died as a result of the crash, and the driver of the Dodge sustained moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

