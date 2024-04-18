Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

6-Car Crash Kills 41-Year-Old On Garden State Parkway: State Police

A 41-year-old North Carolina man was killed in a multi-car crash on the Garden State Parkway in Essex County early Wednesday, April 17, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Tarron Francis was heading north in a Nissan SUV when he was struck by a Dodge passenger vehicle around 12:45 a.m. in Irvington, said Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.

The impact caused a chain reaction crash involving four other vehicles, two Toyota SUVs, a GMC SUV and a Kia passenger vehicle, Lebron said.

Francis died as a result of the crash, and the driver of the Dodge sustained moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

