'57 Chevy Among Antique Vehicles Destroyed In Pre-Dawn Garfield Garage Fire: Responders

THE quintessential American greaser car -- a 1957 Bel Air -- was destroyed along with another antique Chevy and a motorcycle in the overnight fire in Garfield, responders said.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the detached Cedar Street garage off Belmont Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, May 1.

Firefighters had it knocked down in just under a half hour and declared under control a few minutes later.

Unfortunately, the iconic black '57 Chevrolet Bel Air -- seen in any number of movies, from "American Graffiti" and "Dirty Dancing" to "The Hollywood Knights," "Sin City" and "Gone In 60 Seconds" -- was destroyed along with a 1979 Chevelle and a motorcycle.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Elmwood Park, Saddle Brook and Wallington.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this story.

