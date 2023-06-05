$5.4M Home Adorned With 24 Karat Gold Hits Jersey Shore Market (LOOK INSIDE)

The three-story home with private beach access was built by Tradewinds Construction Management in 2012 at 7 Tradewinds Lane in Sea Bright, and recently hit the market at $5.4 million.

Listing agent Rosa Aiello says it's one of 20 in the community that was built to be hurricane-resistant, keeping it exactly in-tact during Hurricane Sandy.

Adorned with 24 karat gold accents, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom house offers a roof deck, theater, golf simulator, and smart home automation systems.

It also has a three-story elevator, soaring ceilings, panoramic windows, outdoor jacuzzi and whole-house generator.

Contact Rosa Aiello of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach for details, or click here for the complete Zillow listing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.