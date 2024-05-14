Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Morris County Tavern Mints Two New Millionaires Splitting $4.9M Jackpot

Mill Lane Tavern in Morris County is the place to go to become a millionaire, or so it seems.

Mill Lane Tavern

Mill Lane Tavern

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

Two New Jersey Lottery players who bought tickers from the Rockaway tavern matched all six numbers in the Pick-6 drawing on Monday, May 13, splitting the $4.9 million jackpot.

Mills Lane Tavern will receive two $10,000 bonuses for selling the tickets. New Jersey Lottery said it was rare to see two jackpot-winning tickets sold at the same store and said it could be a lucky player doubling down on their ticket or two separate places with the same luck.

The winning numbers were: 02, 03, 04, 12, 20 and 26. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE