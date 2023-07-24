51-Year-Old Man Drowns In Warren County Lake

Juan Flores-Rojas, was found unconscious near the roped-in swimming area at Oxford Furnace Lake Recreation Area and pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m., Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Flores-Rojas had been visiting the area with a group of about 30 friends and family members who noticed he had gone missing, the prosecutor added.

His death has been ruled accidental. The incident remains under investigation, though there were no signs of foul play, drug, or alcohol use.

Oxford Furnace Lake was closed Monday, July 24:

