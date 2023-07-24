A Few Clouds 84°

SHARE

51-Year-Old Man Drowns In Warren County Lake

A 51-year-old Queens, NY man drowned in Oxford Furnace Lake on Sunday, July 23, authorities confirmed.

Missing person search at Oxford Furnace Lake.
Missing person search at Oxford Furnace Lake. Photo Credit: Ahmed Samak (with permission)
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

Juan Flores-Rojas, was found unconscious near the roped-in swimming area at Oxford Furnace Lake Recreation Area and pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m., Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Flores-Rojas had been visiting the area with a group of about 30 friends and family members who noticed he had gone missing, the prosecutor added.

His death has been ruled accidental. The incident remains under investigation, though there were no signs of foul play, drug, or alcohol use.

Oxford Furnace Lake was closed Monday, July 24:

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE