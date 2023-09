A ticket sold in Paterson matched four of the white balls and the Double Play in the Double Play drawing held on Monday, Sept. 11, winning $50,000.The ticket was sold at M & R Discount Liquors at 21st Ave.

The winning numbers were: 18, 22, 25, 30 and 35. The Red Power Ball number was 22.

