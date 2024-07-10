50 Hollow Point Bullets, Pound Of Pot Seized On Route 17 Right Outside Police HQ: Paramus PD

Paramus Police Officer Cesar Hurtado stopped a 2006 black Chevy 4-door for several motor vehicle violations on the northbound side of the highway in the area of Carlough Drive, where the Paramus Police Department is located, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, Chief Robert Guidetti said.

A search of the vehicle turned up approximately one pound of marijuana in a clear plastic bag, leading to the arrest of the driver, Brandon Smith, 39, of Indianapolis, IN, and his passenger, Christopher Harris, 41, of Harlem, NY, Guidetti said.

A loaded black .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun with a 50-round box of hollow point bullets was also found in the vehicle, according to the chief.

Smith is facing various drug and weapons offenses and jailed, while Harris was released pending a court date, Guidetti said.

